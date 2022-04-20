Home >> Daily Dose >> Optimal Blue Launches Investor Pricing Insight
Print This Post Print This Post

Optimal Blue Launches Investor Pricing Insight

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 19 hours ago 117 Views

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, Inc. announced the release of Investor Pricing Insight, a benchmarking tool that makes real-time pricing available to wholesale and correspondent mortgage investors on demand.

Leveraging a contributory model, rather than survey data, Investor Pricing Insight enables investors to instantly determine how their pricing and eligibility strategies compare to peer organizations and adjust approaches accordingly to operate more competitively.

"Investor Pricing Insight provides actionable, real-time price comparisons so investors can elevate pricing and eligibility strategies to be proactive instead of reactive," said Scott Happ, President of Optimal Blue. "Its unique contributory model gives investors access to actual, real-time competitor pricing data – not survey data based on periodic investor submissions. With Investor Pricing Insight, investors can eliminate the mystery of how their pricing stacks up to their peers, and in turn, compete more confidently."

Investor Pricing Insight is available to correspondent and wholesale investors that supply content to the Optimal Blue PPE – the mortgage industry's most widely used product, pricing, and eligibility engine. Investors can access competitive pricing information in real time and use it to establish or adjust their own loan pricing and programs.

Through the solution's contributory model, participant identities are disclosed on the report to provide the most relevant intelligence. Users have the flexibility to configure a scheduled, daily report of configured pricing scenarios, or to run individual scenarios through a live search tool. Additionally, historical spread data gives investors insight into how they are trending.

"Investor Pricing Insight makes it easy for investors to gauge their competitive position at any point in time with instant, valid data from the Optimal Blue PPE," said Happ. "In addition to helping investors judge whether they're pricing competitively, they can also discern non-pricing factors that may be impacting their performance and make any necessary changes to support their goals."

For more details on Investor Pricing Insight, click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Housing Starts Edge Upward Month-Over-Month

Despite lingering supply chain concerns, there were 811,000 single-family units under construction in March, marking the highest level since 2006.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.