Achieving Customer Satisfaction Through Mortgage Lending Technology

The Five Star Institute and Salesforce will join forces with Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, May 3 for a webinar titled “Digital Lending 2.0-Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology,” set for 11:00 a.m.-Noon.

Amidst the current economic conditions and changing customer expectations, a panel of speakers, moderated by David Wharton of Five Star Media, including Jaime Becheras, Industry Go-To Market Director, Mortgage Advisor for Salesforce, and Sam Schey, EVP of Partnerships for Rocket Mortgage, will share their insights and discuss how technology can help address the challenges lenders currently face.

A self-proclaimed “Mortgage Nerd,” Becheras has a passion for customer experience and a background in marketing and strategy. She spent time at JP Morgan Chase, leading home lending marketing and strategy teams in both direct to consumer and correspondent lending, prior to which, she worked at Rocket (Quicken Loans) in the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer Lending Divisions, where she focused on partner growth opportunities and marketing.

Becheras earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan and her master’s degree in finance from Northwestern University.

As EVP of Partnerships at Rocket Mortgage, Schey leads the business development and mortgage banking teams in pursuit of transforming customer experiences in financial services.

Prior to joining Rocket Mortgage, Schey was a Chief Product Officer at LINQ, and VP of Product for Apiture, where he pursued opportunities to digitally transform financial institutions and extend digital experiences through partnerships. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Michigan State University, and his master's degree in finance from Northwestern University.

Some of the topics to be addressed include:

The rise in interest rates;

The supply/demand imbalance;

Exploring new revenue streams;

Customer expectations;

Advances in crypto and blockchain;

The rise in technology and digitization in the mortgage space;

And much more!

Click here for more information or to register for the “Digital Lending 2.0-Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology” webinar.