Flagstar Names Jim Linnane President of Distributed Retail Mortgage

Flagstar Bank has named Jim Linnane President of Flagstar's Distributed Retail Mortgage division. In this role, he will be responsible for strategy, profitability, sales, growth, recruitment, and operations of Flagstar's distributed retail mortgage business.

"Jim is an industry veteran who has extensive experience running distributed retail operations, both in a bank and non-bank environment," said Lee Smith, President of Mortgage for Flagstar. "He's a results-oriented team-builder with a demonstrated ability to grow people and organizations. We're excited to have him on board and look for positive developments with Jim at the helm of Flagstar's distributed retail operation."

Linnane’s experience in the business is broad, including mortgage origination, marketing, underwriting, construction lending, home equity products and wholesale financing.

Prior to Flagstar, Linnane served as retail president for Stearns Lending. Earlier in his career, he was director of national sales at Guaranteed Rate. He started in the business at Wells Fargo, where he spent 15 years, ultimately leading 2,000 loan officers to $30 billion of production volume in the Midwest and Northeast.

