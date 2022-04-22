The Week Ahead: Steps Toward a More Diverse Future

Set for Thursday, April 28 at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Five Star’s 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Symposium is an event focused on advancing the diversity conversation within the mortgage industry.

As an industry, great strides have been made toward building a profession that is inclusive of all, however much work needs to be done to achieve our final goal.

Five Star’s Diversity and Inclusion Symposium brings together those who will chart the course for finding strength in our differences through critical dialogue about the most pressing diversity issues facing the industry. Attendees will enjoy a day of active engagement, networking, and advancing progress within the housing industry.

A number of informative sessions are planned throughout the day, each tackling a different aspect of D&I as it pertains to the mortgage space, including:

Opening Keynote: In the Loop—How D&I Relates to Present-Day Mortgage Industry Practices: This presentation will cover the state of the industry and how D&I is vital and integral to the trade.

This presentation will cover the state of the industry and how D&I is vital and integral to the trade. A Comprehensive View of Opportunities in Diversity & Inclusion: This session will feature top leaders in the mortgage industry discussing the many D&I opportunities available. This session will focus on D&I gaps that remain to be addressed, and the supporting data impacting the industry. This knowledge will help drive your business-impact share, as well as help fulfill the American Dream.

This session will feature top leaders in the mortgage industry discussing the many D&I opportunities available. This session will focus on D&I gaps that remain to be addressed, and the supporting data impacting the industry. This knowledge will help drive your business-impact share, as well as help fulfill the American Dream. The Great Resignation Is a Great Opportunity: The talent market is a whole new world. Never did we think people would just leave their work and simply not come back. There are a lot of lessons we can learn from this movement and the solutions that transpire. At the heart of these solutions is a commitment to embracing D&I. Human resources departments can only do so much, leaving the bulk of the responsibility to the employees themselves. This session is geared to help you chart the path for your next steps.

The talent market is a whole new world. Never did we think people would just leave their work and simply not come back. There are a lot of lessons we can learn from this movement and the solutions that transpire. At the heart of these solutions is a commitment to embracing D&I. Human resources departments can only do so much, leaving the bulk of the responsibility to the employees themselves. This session is geared to help you chart the path for your next steps. Fireside Chat—Making an Impact Where You Are: Hear the story of how internal culture changes led to boosting business, and how the D&I ripple is felt across the industry.

Hear the story of how internal culture changes led to boosting business, and how the D&I ripple is felt across the industry. The 4 Pillars of D&l: Nothing lasts without a strong foundation and structure. If D&I initiatives are not built on thoughtful and resilient ideas, they end up just being a nod to the call for more diversity. Learn how to build a foundation for lasting inclusion in your organization.

Five Star’s 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Symposium brings all these sessions and the industry’s foremost D&I leaders under one roof. Scheduled to be on hand in D.C. include:

Jerry Ascencio, Broker and Owner, San Fernando Realty

Ewunike Brady, VP, African American Segment Lead, Wells Fargo Home Lending

Tai Christensen, Director, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, CBC Mortgage Agency (Chenoa Fund)

Frank Fuentes, National VP of Multicultural Community Lending, New American Funding

Victoria Garcia DeLuca, VP, Marketplace Diversity Strategy, Guild Mortgage

Paul Gigliotti, Founder & President, AXIS Lending Academy

Jose Morin, VP, Servicing, Brace

Lola Oyewole, VP, Human Resources and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Ocwen Financial Corporation

Michael Ruiz, Director—Corporate Procurement and Supplier Diversity, Fannie Mae

Timika Scott, SVP of Recovery & Loss Prevention, US Bank

Tony Thompson, III, CMB, Founder & CEO, National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America

Brian “Woody” White, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Homebridge Financial Services

Click here for more information or to register for the Five Star 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Symposium.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: