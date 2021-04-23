Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Advancements Toward a More Equitable Housing System
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: Advancements Toward a More Equitable Housing System

in Daily Dose, Featured, journal, News 10 hours ago 80 Views

HandshakeThis week, the Urban Institute presents a virtual meeting, “Housing Wealth Equity Projections: How Future Headship and Homeownership Rates Could Affect Racial Gaps.” Set for Monday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, the discussion will focus on economic cycles and public policies that have widened racial gaps in homeownership and wealth equity.

To better understand the trajectory of homeownership rates—where they have been, where they are going, who has been able to benefit from homeownership, who has not, and who might be able to in the future—the Urban Institute examined household formation nationwide and homeownership rates by race and ethnicity over time and projected them over the next 20 years. These findings will be shared with policymakers and thought leaders working to create a more equitable and sustainable housing landscape.

Moderated by Monique King-Viehland, Director, State and Local Housing Policy for the Urban Institute, panelists will include:

  • Lee Anne Adams, SVP, National Initiatives, NeighborWorks America
  • Debby Goldberg, VP of Housing Policy & Special Projects, National Fair Housing Alliance
  • Laurie Goodman, VP of Housing Finance Policy, Urban Institute
  • Noerena Limon, EVP of Public Policy and Industry Relations, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals
  • Kim Smith-Moore, SVP, Social Impact Homeownership Lead, Housing Affordability Philanthropy Team, Wells Fargo Foundation
  • Stockton Williams, Executive Director, National Council of State Housing Agencies
  • Jun Zhu, Nonresident Fellow, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute

Click here to register for the Urban Institute’s virtual meeting.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Existing Home Sales Surge Over Last Year

Monthly sales have dipped, but that's likely due to short inventory. Economists address this and other market metrics in a report released Thursday.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.