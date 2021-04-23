The Week Ahead: Advancements Toward a More Equitable Housing System

This week, the Urban Institute presents a virtual meeting, “Housing Wealth Equity Projections: How Future Headship and Homeownership Rates Could Affect Racial Gaps.” Set for Monday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, the discussion will focus on economic cycles and public policies that have widened racial gaps in homeownership and wealth equity.

To better understand the trajectory of homeownership rates—where they have been, where they are going, who has been able to benefit from homeownership, who has not, and who might be able to in the future—the Urban Institute examined household formation nationwide and homeownership rates by race and ethnicity over time and projected them over the next 20 years. These findings will be shared with policymakers and thought leaders working to create a more equitable and sustainable housing landscape.

Moderated by Monique King-Viehland, Director, State and Local Housing Policy for the Urban Institute, panelists will include:

Lee Anne Adams, SVP, National Initiatives, NeighborWorks America

Debby Goldberg, VP of Housing Policy & Special Projects, National Fair Housing Alliance

Laurie Goodman, VP of Housing Finance Policy, Urban Institute

Noerena Limon, EVP of Public Policy and Industry Relations, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

Kim Smith-Moore, SVP, Social Impact Homeownership Lead, Housing Affordability Philanthropy Team, Wells Fargo Foundation

Stockton Williams, Executive Director, National Council of State Housing Agencies

Jun Zhu, Nonresident Fellow, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute

Click here to register for the Urban Institute’s virtual meeting.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: