DS5: What Does Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Look Like?

In the newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we'll be hearing from Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist, SVP of Research for the National Association of Realtors, and Laura LaRaia, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation.

Yun will be discussing expected housing trends for the months ahead, as well as the shape of likely economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yun will cover the spring buying season's challenges as there could be delayed transactions, but more home sales later in the year.

Later in the episode, LaRaia will tell us about how to best stay up-to-date with current regulations surrounding the legal industry, as well as recent legislative rulings financial professionals should have on their radar. LaRaia will also be discussing the CARES Act and its various details.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.