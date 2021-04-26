Homeownership’s Role in Reducing the Racial Wealth Gap

The gap between Black and white wealth historically has been significant, due in large part to housing and lingering effects of past housing policies and systemic injustices, such as redlining. During 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, those gaps—both homeownership and related wealth—have been shrinking, and the researchers at Zillow say, with certain housing factors falling into place, the racial wealth gap could continue to shrink.

"Incremental increases in homeownership rates and home values among Black households would help shrink the current $3 trillion racial wealth gap by hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade," according to a new Zillow analysis .

2021's average Black household has only about 23% of the wealth of a typical white household, down from 34.6% before the Great Recession. Housing factors—including lower home values and rates of homeownership—directly account for nearly 40% of that gap, with assets such as investments in stocks and bonds and retirement accounts making up the rest.