Atlas Real Estate and DivcoWest Form Partnership

Atlas Real Estate has entered into a joint venture partnership with DivcoWest to invest $250 million of equity in single-family homes as rentals throughout the Western U.S. The joint venture expects to deploy $1 billion acquiring and renovating homes in areas where Atlas currently manages more than 4,200 units, including Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.

“DivcoWest’s partnership with Atlas is a testament to our decade-plus history as an acquisition partner and the long-standing relationships we have cultivated with institutional investors since our inception,” said Ryan Boykin, Co-Founder of Atlas Real Estate. “The start of this new joint venture also points to the strength of the SFR housing sector and to the full-service real estate investment platform Atlas has created.”

Founded in 2013, Atlas Real Estate specializes in investment brokerage, property management, and institutional acquisition. Established in 1993, DivcoWest is a multidisciplinary investment firm headquartered in San Francisco.

“The new partnership between Atlas and DivcoWest enables us to live up to our mission as a company: ‘To Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate,’” said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. “The joint venture will function to increase the inventory of single-family rentals in Atlas-managed markets, presenting a tangible opportunity to serve people and create a positive resident experience, while helping meet the supply demands by providing high-quality housing.”

