Ascendant National Title Names New CFO

Daily Dose, Headlines

Ascendant National Title has announced that Jeff Whetzel has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this new role, Whetzel will be responsible for supporting the company’s continued growth and performance objectives. 

“We are pleased to have Jeff joining us and bringing significant industry experience to our growing company,” said Len Franco, President of National Commercial Services for the company. “We’re looking forward to his help in managing the expansion of our services to customers throughout the country.” 

Whetzel brings a significant amount of operating management, corporate finance, and business development experience to this role. He joins the team from Stewart Title where he served as Senior Vice President for the company’s National Commercial Services Team. 

Prior to joining Stewart Title, Whetzel completed critical management consulting projects for high-profile clients in the energy, automotive and healthcare sectors.  He also has significant experience working as a member of both public and private companies on turnaround situations and high-growth initiatives. 

Whetzel holds an MBA degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a BS in computer science from Northern Illinois University. 

