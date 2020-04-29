Home >> Daily Dose >> Mr. Cooper Halts Wholesale Mortgage Lending Operation
Print This Post Print This Post

Mr. Cooper Halts Wholesale Mortgage Lending Operation

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Origination 9 hours ago 70 Views

Mr. Cooper confirmed in a statement Wednesday that it has decided to cease its wholesale lending operation. 

The statement said Mr. Cooper entered into wholesale lending as part of the Pacific Union Financial, LLC acquisition. 

“The Originations team has successfully grown Mr. Cooper into a top 15 lender, resulting from continued growth in both the Direct-to-Consumer and Correspondent channels. As the market has evolved, we’ve increased our focus on our current customers and continue to prioritize investments in their experience to create customers for life,” the company said in a statement. 

Mr. Cooper added that it will continue to make an investment in growing its correspondent channel, but the wholesale platform accounted for less than 5% of its total originations volume and “we believe reallocating resources to other segments within originations will help us better meet the needs of our customers today.”

The company added COVID-19 was not a driving force in this decision. 

“We were able to find new roles within the company for the majority of our Wholesale team members, shifting them mainly to our direct-to-consumer lending team,” the company said. “We regret that this has impacted a small number of team members especially during this uncertain time.”

Mr. Cooper added that it is working with team members to find them new roles at other organizations or offering them career outplacement services and severance packages. 

The company announced the acquisition of Pacific Union Financial in February 2019

“We are pleased to finalize the acquisition of Pacific Union Financial and welcome our new team members, customers and clients to the Mr. Cooper family,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group Inc in a prior release. “This acquisition expands our servicing portfolio with the addition of more than 120,000 customers and increases our mortgage lending volume and capabilities.” 

Pacific Union was estimated to have a servicing portfolio of nearly $25 billion. Mr. Cooper said in 2019 that annual originations volume potential is estimated in excess of $10 billion with over 80% being purchase loans.

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Lester Owens Joins Wells Fargo as Head of Operations

Lester previously led significant operations functions for BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, and Bankers Trust.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.