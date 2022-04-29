The Week Ahead: Meeting the Demands of Digitally Minded Customers

On Tuesday, May 3, the latest installment of the Five Star Institute Webinar Series “Digital Lending 2.0: Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology,” will be held at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

The Five Star Institute and Salesforce have partnered with Rocket Mortgage to discuss the dawn of Digital Lending 2.0 amidst the current economic conditions and changing customer expectations. Jaime Becharas, Industry Go To Market Director, Mortgage Advisor for Salesforce, and Sam Schey, EVP of Partnerships for Rocket Mortgage will be on hand to share their insights and discuss how technology can help address the challenges that lenders face in today’s marketplace.

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series was designed to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, providing insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

A self-proclaimed “Mortgage Nerd,” Becharas has a passion for customer experience and a background in marketing and strategy. She spent time at JPMorgan Chase leading home lending marketing and strategy teams in both direct to consumer and correspondent lending, prior to which, she worked at Rocket (Quicken Loans) in Wholesale and Direct to Consumer Lending, focusing on partner growth opportunities and marketing.

In his role at Rocket Mortgage, Schey leads the company’s business development and mortgage banking teams in pursuit of transforming customer experiences in financial services. Prior to joining the company, he was a Chief Product Officer at LINQ and VP of Product for Apiture, where he pursued opportunities to digitally transform financial institutions and extend digital experiences through partnerships. Schey earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Michigan State University and his master's degree in finance from Northwestern University. He was born and raised in Michigan and has a passion for helping kids, volunteering in his spare time with any educationally focused cause he can impact.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Digital Lending 2.0: Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology” webinar.

