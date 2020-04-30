Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: How Servicers Are Utilizing Tech During COVID-19
In the newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we’ll be speaking with William Case. He’s the President and CEO of American Mortgage Service Company. He discusses how lenders and services can leverage technology to improve operational efficiencies.

We’ll also be hearing from Ed DeMarco, President of the Housing Policy Council. DeMarco will be sharing his thoughts on recent actions by the federal government to help both homeowners and mortgage servicers.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

