Home >> Daily Dose >> Mortgage Rates Hit Record Lows
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Rates Hit Record Lows

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News, Origination 4 hours ago 31 Views

Inventory

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 3.23% on Thursday and is the lowest rate in the 49-year history of Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. 

“The size and depth of the secondary mortgage market is helping to keep rates at record lows. These low rates are driving higher refinance activity and have modestly helped improve purchase demand from their extremely low levels in mid-April,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While many people are benefiting from low mortgage rates, it’s important to remember that not all people are able to take advantage of them given the current pandemic.”

This is a decline from the prior week’s 3.33% and last year’s 4.14%. The average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 2.77%—lower than the prior week’s 2.86% and last years’ 3.60%. 

Record-low mortgage rates, however, did not influence enough buyers to enter the market, as mortgage applications fell 3.3% from the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). 

Refinances fell 7% from the prior week but are still 218% higher than the same week a year ago. The purchase index, however, rose 12% from the prior week but was 20% lower on a year-over-year basis. 

“The ten largest states had increases in purchase activity, which is potentially a sign of the start of an upturn in the pandemic-delayed spring homebuying season, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions slowly ease in various markets," said Joel Kan, MBA's AVP of Economic and Industry Forecasting. "California and Washington continued to show increases in purchase activity, with New York seeing a significant gain after declines in five of the last six weeks."

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 71.6% of total applications from 75.4% the previous week. 

The MBA also reported that the number of loans in forbearance rose to 6.99% from the prior weeks’ 5.95%.

Mortgages backed by Ginnie Mae had the largest growth in forbearance at 1.47% and the largest overall share of loans in forbearance at 9.73%. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Paycheck Protection Program Announced

The program is designed to help banks, credit unions, and other lenders support small businesses with payroll funding during the COVID-19 crisis.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.