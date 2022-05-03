First American Completes Acquisition of Mother Lode Holding

First American Financial Corporation announced the completion of their acquisition of Mother Lode Holding Company, a California-based provider of title insurance, underwriting and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions, with 17 operating subsidiaries throughout the U.S. including its principal subsidiary Placer Title Company.

“Joining First American will provide new opportunities for our staff as we continue to serve our customers in this dynamic real estate market,” said Randy Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Mother Lode. “We’re also pleased to join a company that similarly values fostering an employee-centric culture, which is reflected in First American's being named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year.”

Mother Lode Holding Company’s subsidiaries are premier brands within their respective real estate communities. With 92 offices in 11 states, the company is rooted in a nearly 50-year track record of providing superior customer service. Mother Lode Holding Company’s subsidiaries operate primarily in California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Arizona, Washington and New Mexico.

The company’s reach, expertise, and commitment to superior customer service complements First American’s existing operations. Customers of Mother Lode Holding Company’s operating subsidiaries will benefit from enhanced underwriting resources and the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset, as well as access to other industry-leading resources for residential transactions.

“We are pleased to welcome Mother Lode and its over 1,000 people to the First American family,” said Ken DeGiorgio, CEO of First American Financial Corporation. “The addition of Mother Lode will augment our efforts to expand our coverage in key growth markets and increase our ability to serve customers in many of the country’s strongest housing markets.”

Mother Lode Holding Company CEO Randy Bradley, COO Lisa Steele, and President Darrick Blatnick will continue to lead the company, which will now operate as a solely owned subsidiary of First American. The company and its operating subsidiaries will continue to operate under their existing brands.