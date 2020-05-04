Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Prospective Buyers Turning Reluctant
DS5: Prospective Buyers Turning Reluctant

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 21 hours ago 141 Views

The latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry features an exclusive interview with Tim Rood, Head of Industry Relations, The Collingwood Group, a SITUS AMC Company. 

Rood delved into current market conditions and why homeowners have been reluctant to enter the market despite record-low mortgage rates, and whether buyers could be waiting to make the plunger later in the year. 

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
