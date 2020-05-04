DS5: Prospective Buyers Turning Reluctant

The latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry features an exclusive interview with Tim Rood, Head of Industry Relations, The Collingwood Group, a SITUS AMC Company.

Rood delved into current market conditions and why homeowners have been reluctant to enter the market despite record-low mortgage rates, and whether buyers could be waiting to make the plunger later in the year.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

DS5 would like to thank our sponsor for this episode, Auction.com.