Spring Sales Shine in May

An analysis of the best days of the year to sell a home has found that the months of May and June offer the greatest home seller premiums–with 10 of the best days to sell in the month of May alone.

ATTOM Data Solutions examined 40.1 million home sales from 2011-2020, and found that home sellers selling in the late spring and early summer are realizing the biggest premiums–on average 13.4% above estimated market value in May, and 11.7% above in June. The analysis looked at any calendar days in the last 10 years with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales.

“As home sellers continue to enjoy an extended sellers’ market, moving full steam ahead from the momentum gained over the last 10 years, the month of May is particularly poised to garner the greatest sale premiums,” said Todd Teta, Chief Product Officer with ATTOM Data Solutions. “Among the top five days fetching the biggest home seller premiums, May 23 is the best day of the year to sell a home, producing a premium of 19.3% above market value.”

The top five days in May to sell include:

May 23 where 134,405 sales were analyzed with a 19.3% home seller premium.

May 27 where 89,856 sales were analyzed with a 17.4% home seller premium.

May 16 where 134,156 sales were analyzed with a 17.3% home seller premium.

May 20 where 114,433 sales were analyzed with a 16.6% home seller premium.

May 19 where 93,981 sales were analyzed with a 16.2% home seller premium.

For the year, the months realizing the biggest home seller premiums are as follows: May (13.4%); June (11.7%); July (11.2%); April (9.2%); August (8.9%); March (8.6%); February (8.2%); September (7.5%); January (6.6%); November (6.4%); October (5.8%); and December (5.8%).