Spring & Summer Remain Best Times to Sell Homes

ATTOM Data, a national provider of real estate and property data, has released its annual analysis of the best days of the year to sell a home and found that based on 11 years of data, summer remains the best time to sell.

The report found that based on their data, the best times to sell are during May, June, and July which coincided with an average seller premium of 10% or more above market value. All of the top 15 best days to sell are in the month of May, which help set the tone for the rest of the summer season.

Sellers would be advised to wait for warmer weather before listing their home based on an analysis of 46 million home and condo sales that occurred between 2011 and 2021. Selling a home during the summer also coincides with an influx of buyers that typically manifest at the same time looking to take advantage of the fact there is no school during this time.

"April showers may bring May flowers, but May brings home sellers the best opportunities to watch their profits grow," said Rick Sharga, EVP of Market Intelligence at ATTOM. "Homeowners looking to maximize the price premium they can claim on their homes should sell their properties in May, June, and July when buying activity is at its peak."

The months realizing the greatest seller premiums were as follows: May (12.6%); June (10.7%); July (10%); April (9.2%); March (8.9%); September (7.9%); February (7.9%); August (7.9%); December (6.3%); January (6.2%); November (6.1%); and October (5.2%).