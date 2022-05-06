Deephaven Mortgage Names New Chief Sales Officer

Tom Davis, a veteran mortgage industry executive, has joined Non-QM/Non-Agency lender Deephaven Mortgage as Chief Sales Officer, charged with expanding Deephaven’s footprint and market share across the U.S.

Davis, who is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has more than 20 years’ experience helping partners with their Agency and Non-QM/Non-Agency needs. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President–Head of TPO Production at a First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, where he managed the wholesale and correspondent channels. He has a strong track record as a business development leader and top producer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our team at a time of growing interest in Non-QM products,” said John Keratsis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Deephaven. “He has an outstanding reputation as an inspiring leader, skilled sales strategist and contributor to mortgage companies’ revenue growth.”

One of Davis’ early priorities is to bring additional Correspondent and Wholesale Account Executives to Deephaven as more originators look to increase their Non-QM/Non-Agency market share.

“I am excited about the revenue opportunities that the Non-QM/Non-Agency market offers to brokers and bankers. Deephaven sets the standard in this segment, with a robust product set, flexible in-house underwriting, and a collaborative, service-oriented culture. It is a pleasure to join this outstanding company,” Davis said.

Individuals interested in the Account Executive positions can reach out to Davis at tdavis@deephavenmortgage.com, apply online at https://deephavenmortgage.com/join-the-team, or meet him and his colleagues at the upcoming MBA Secondary and Capital Markets Conference in New York.