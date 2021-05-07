The Week Ahead: HUD Deputy Secretary Nominee to Speak Before Senate

On Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will meet remotely to conduct a hearing on the nomination of Adrianne Todman for the position of Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

On March 24, President Joe Biden nominated Todman for the role with HUD. She is currently the CEO of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), a membership organization of more than 19,500 housing and community development providers and professionals throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining NAHRO in 2017, Todman served as the Executive Director of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) and served in several career positions at HUD. First, she served as a manager of HUD’s $500 million grant competition that focused on the redevelopment of distressed public housing sites, then as a policy aide in both the Office of Public and Indian Housing, and the Office of the Secretary, where she worked with staff across HUD’s programs on policy solutions and streamlining implementation.

She also served as a Legislative Director in then-Congressman Ron de Lugo’s office, a long-serving delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands where Todman was born and raised.

“Adrianne Todman brings years of housing and community development experience from various perspectives–implementing national policy at HUD, running a large public housing agency, and working with practitioners across the country in her current role at NAHRO–that will serve the agency well as Deputy Secretary of HUD,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown. “Together with Secretary [Marcia] Fudge, she will help the American people build back better by addressing the Coronavirus pandemic, our nation’s affordable housing crisis, working to make our communities more equitable, and resilient, and helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the country.”

Click here for more on the remote hearing on Todman’s nomination.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: