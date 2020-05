DS5: Is the Refi Boom Here to Last?

Featured on DS5: Inside the Industry, Joe Tyrrell, COO, Ellie Mae, discuss the latest trends in refinances and millennial homebuyers.

Tyrell delves into how long low-interest rates and continuing increasing refinance rates can bolster the origination market. He will also discuss what COVID-19 and its impact on housing affect millennials who are looking to enter the housing market.

You can view the entire interview below or at the following link: