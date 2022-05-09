Home >> Daily Dose >> CFPB Issues Memo to Increase Consumer Protections
Print This Post Print This Post

CFPB Issues Memo to Increase Consumer Protections

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 16 hours ago 155 Views

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has recently published an advisory opinion to affirm that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) bars lenders from discriminating against customers after they have received a loan, not just during the application process.

“The CFPB is ramping up its efforts to issue guidance and advisory opinions to assist entities with understanding their obligations under the law,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Today’s advisory opinion and accompanying analysis makes clear that anti-discrimination protections do not vanish once a customer obtains a loan.”

In 2020, the CFPB issued an Advisory Opinion policy —one of many types of guidance documents that the agency issues to provide market participants with information about the application of federal consumer financial laws.

ECOA has helped consumers obtain credit on fair terms since 1974. Throughout its near 50-year history, ECOA has protected people and businesses against discrimination when seeking, applying for, and using credit.

ECOA bans credit discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, and age. It also protects those who are receiving money from any public assistance program or exercising their rights under certain consumer protection laws.

The CFPB issued today’s advisory opinion and accompanying analysis to clarify that ECOA protects people from discrimination in all aspects of a credit arrangement.

The advisory opinion is consistent with a recent legal brief filed by the CFPB, the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The advisory opinion states that ECOA:

  • Continues to protect borrowers after they have applied for and received credit: Lenders are prohibited from discriminating against borrowers with existing credit. For example, ECOA prohibits lenders from lowering the credit limit of certain borrowers’ accounts or subjecting certain borrowers to more aggressive collections practices on a prohibited basis, such as race.
  • Requires lenders to provide “adverse action notices” to borrowers with existing credit: Adverse action notices explain why an unfavorable decision was made against a borrower. Credit applicants and borrowers receive these notices for reasons including that credit was denied, an existing account was terminated, or an account’s terms were unfavorably changed. “Adverse action notices” discourage discrimination, and they help applicants and borrowers learn the reasons for creditors’ decisions.

To read the full advisory opinion, click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

GSEs Commit to Assisting Borrowers in Their Native Language

New mandate allows for data collected by the GSEs to be used by lenders to facilitate communications with borrowers in their preferred language.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.