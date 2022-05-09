Charith Rodrigo Tapped to Lead Reverse Mortgage Division at Open Mortgage

Austin, Texas-based Open Mortgage has announced the addition of Charith Rodrigo to help lead the company’s mortgage division as National Director of Reverse Sales—joining Patty Wills, who was recently promoted to the same title.

Rodrigo and Wills will be responsible for monitoring the company’s sales targets, overseeing the performance objectives of the national reverse mortgage sales department, and strategizing business opportunities to increase the company’s revenue and profitability. Additionally, they will be instrumental in the acquisition, training, and development of talent as they work to expand the department with knowledgeable, effective, and ethical reverse mortgage professionals.

“Reverse mortgages have always been a cornerstone product offering at Open Mortgage, and with the current housing market, further capitalizing on this growing segment will ensure the company continues its momentum of success,” said Scott Harkless, CRO at Open Mortgage. “Rodrigo’s impressive leadership background in transforming banking and mortgage industry operations will be crucial as we double our reverse mortgage personnel and continue to expand into new markets.”

Prior to joining Open Mortgage, Rodrigo served as Director of Production Support at American Advisors Group (AAG), where he led the development and implementation of analytical data to support sales management and ensure efficiency and compliance. He also served as Sales Manager at Liberty Home Equity Solutions, supervising the national sales team in driving business growth through reverse mortgage loan origination. Additionally, Rodrigo has held Loan Officer and underwriting positions at Bank of America.