Top of Mind Announces New LO-CRM Offering

Top of Mind Networks has launched its Surefire CRM Retention Center, an online retention gift store that enables loan originators to curate a gift-receiving experience for clients in lieu of or in addition to corporate-level client retention initiatives.

Within the Retention Center, LOs can build automated retention gift campaigns based on rules such as loan type (refinance or purchase), loan amount and occasion. Once a retention gift campaign has been activated, Top of Mind customizes, packages and ships the retention gift to its recipient. Retention Center gift options include bamboo cutting boards, premium whole-bean coffee, a self-inking address stamper, and dynamic birthday cards.

“There are innumerable studies that illustrate how customer retention is a critical component of company growth. Retaining customers is less expensive than acquiring new ones, and loyal customers are more likely to spend more and refer family and friends,” said Top of Mind Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky. “We launched the Retention Center to help lenders strengthen borrower repeat business with unique gifting opportunities that make clients feel valued and help originators stay ‘top of mind.’”

Top of Mind recently announced its Surefire Lookbook, a feature designed to aid mortgage lenders with the recruiting process.

“A mortgage lender’s investment in effective marketing and technology is an important factor in attracting talent, especially in the ultra-competitive job market our industry faces today,” said Belenky.