Industry Reacts: Brian Montgomery Confirmed Deputy HUD Secretary

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson applauded the confirmation of Brian D. Montgomery to serve as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). As the second most senior official at HUD, Montgomery will manage the day-to-day operations of the agency and will advise and assist the Secretary in leading the Department’s nearly 8,000 employees.

“Brian has done an exemplary job both leading FHA and performing the additional duties of the Deputy Secretary since January 2019. During this unprecedented pandemic, he has been by my side every step of the way as we have implemented policies to protect Americans across the country. As the head of FHA, Brian has helped HUD relieve the burden on renters and homeowners experiencing financial hardship, and to ensure no one loses their home as a result of this national health and economic emergency.” Secretary Carson said. “The IT modernization effort underway at FHA under his stewardship has been central to our ability to continue to serve as a source of strength to the housing market. I am thrilled that the Senate agrees that he will be an excellent Deputy Secretary. Congratulations to Brian and his family on his confirmation.”

As Federal Housing Commissioner since June 2018, Brian Montgomery has managed FHA’s more than $1.4 trillion mortgage insurance portfolio, which includes its Single Family, Multifamily, and Health Care programs. As Assistant Secretary for Housing, he has overseen HUD’s Project-based Section 8 rental assistance housing program, the Office of Housing Counseling, and HUD’s Manufactured Housing Program.

“I am honored to take on this new role, supporting the outstanding leadership of Secretary Carson during an extraordinary time for our country. We will continue to do everything possible to protect our country’s most vulnerable populations – including the homeless, the elderly, and many others with compromised health. We will provide critical support to low-income renters in public housing, seniors, people with disabilities and with AIDS, among others, including homeowners under stress at this time and those hoping to make it into a decent, safe, affordable home,“ Montgomery said. “I am proud to help lead the Department and humbled to be able to offer all that I can to our endeavors, to deliver it more effectively, efficiently, and with the highest integrity on behalf of American taxpayers.”

“Brian Montgomery’s long and respected record of service more than establishes his ideal qualifications to serve as HUD’s Deputy Secretary,” said Ed Delgado, President and CEO, Five Star Global. “Across three administrations, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen FHA and to help bring the dream of homeownership within the reach of people across the nation. From upgrades to FHA’s technological infrastructure to much-needed changes in CWCOT guidance, Deputy Secretary Montgomery has demonstrated a clear vision for progress within HUD. I look forward to seeing how much he can accomplish in this new role.”

Montgomery recently sat down with Five Star Global’s President and CEO Ed Delgado for a conversation on HUD’s response to COVID-19, changes to the CWCOT program, and what the department is doing to help homeowners.

Listen to the full conversation in the embed below.