Eye on the Industry: Top Latino Mortgage Originators Released

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) today released its sixth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizing the top producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States. This year's report, sponsored by Radian, ranks individual originators based on both the number and dollar volume of transactions in 2019 and represents over $10 billion in combined sales volume.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of loan originators who continue to break ground in helping people achieve their dream of homeownership," said 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez. "A lot of new homeowners were created thanks to their hard work, passion, and excellence."

NAHREP salutes the professionals among the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators for their efforts and contributions to sustainably growing intergenerational wealth through homeownership. The Hispanic homeownership rate has increased annually for five consecutive years, according to NAHREP, and access to affordable mortgage credit is essential for those gains to continue.

Gateway Mortgage Group, a division of Gateway First Bank, reported funding over $1 billion in residential mortgage loans for the month of April. This was a record-setting month for the Oklahoma-based company’s 21-year history.

With an increased number of homeowners refinancing and taking advantage of lower interest rates, the loan production for April only adds to the Gateway trend of record-breaking months.

“We are excited to have been able to help over 5,170 families with their mortgage financing needs along with providing opportunities for our 1,300 employees. As we celebrate a financial milestone in our company’s history, we will continue to recognize the impact our work has on the families we touch,” said Mark Revard, Divisional EVP.

Homespire Mortgage, a national residential mortgage lender, announced Shondra B. Jenkins has joined its team as Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement to further develop and enhance its corporate social responsibility programs and outreach.

Homespire Mortgage is a national leading mortgage lender and approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller and servicer, providing affordable loan options now across 34 states.

Jenkins comes to Homespire Mortgage with nearly 20 years’ experience designing, implementing, and measuring corporate social responsibility programs. Prior to joining the team, Jenkins founded and was CEO of SBJ Consulting, and led the philanthropy efforts for Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company, creating targeted and impactful social responsibility programs.

Serving as the Executive Director of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation in Gaithersburg, Maryland, she oversaw the fundraising and distribution of $35 million in grants to non-profit partners working to end childhood hunger across the nation.