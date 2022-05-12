Home >> Daily Dose >> MGIC Promotes Two to VP Roles
Print This Post Print This Post

MGIC Promotes Two to VP Roles

in Daily Dose, Headlines, Origination 18 hours ago 143 Views

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) has promoted Christina Ficks to VP of Customer Experience and Erik Leaver to VP of Mortgage Modeling Analytics.

Ficks joined MGIC in 2017, earning progressive responsibilities in the areas of technology integration and automation before being named Director of Pricing Implementation in 2020.

"In the past five years, Christina has played an increasingly integral role in the areas of technology integration and automation," said Sal Miosi, MGIC President and COO. "The customer has always been central to MGIC, and as our digital customer experience evolves, she is very well suited to lead the charge from this new leadership role. I congratulate her and look forward to her continued contributions."

Having joined MGIC in 2020 as Senior Director of Risk Modeling, Leaver comes to the company with a deep background in quantitative analysis and risk modeling.

"Erik has already contributed invaluable enhancements to MGIC's use of modeling tools to best serve our customers and shareholders," said Steve Thompson, MGIC’s Chief Risk Officer. "I look forward to the continued capabilities he will develop in this elevated role and congratulate him on his promotion."

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Newrez Partners with One Tree Planted

In honor of Earth Day, Newrez LLC, concluded its second annual campaign to make a ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.