MGIC Promotes Two to VP Roles

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) has promoted Christina Ficks to VP of Customer Experience and Erik Leaver to VP of Mortgage Modeling Analytics.

Ficks joined MGIC in 2017, earning progressive responsibilities in the areas of technology integration and automation before being named Director of Pricing Implementation in 2020.

"In the past five years, Christina has played an increasingly integral role in the areas of technology integration and automation," said Sal Miosi, MGIC President and COO. "The customer has always been central to MGIC, and as our digital customer experience evolves, she is very well suited to lead the charge from this new leadership role. I congratulate her and look forward to her continued contributions."

Having joined MGIC in 2020 as Senior Director of Risk Modeling, Leaver comes to the company with a deep background in quantitative analysis and risk modeling.

"Erik has already contributed invaluable enhancements to MGIC's use of modeling tools to best serve our customers and shareholders," said Steve Thompson, MGIC’s Chief Risk Officer. "I look forward to the continued capabilities he will develop in this elevated role and congratulate him on his promotion."