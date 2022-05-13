Laura Brandao Joins EPM as Chief Growth Officer

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) has announced the addition of Laura Brandao as Chief Growth Officer, tasked with unifying every department at EPM, as well as grow the brand and company.

Former President and Partner with American Financial Resources (AFR), Brandao joins EPM as a shareholder and part of the executive team. In addition to her new role with EPM, Brandao is an active participant in many of the industry’s trade groups, including Chair of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) Visionary program, Chair of the Mortgage Bankers Association of New Jersey’s (MBA-NJ) Women's Committee, Chair of Women with Vision, a Board Member with Mortflix, and is a Mortgage Executive Coach, as well as a three-time, best-selling author.

"We are excited to welcome Laura Brandao to EPM's executive team,” said EPM CEO Eddy J. Perez Jr., CMB. “Brandao's leadership and culture of progression makes our mission of empowering people stronger. Please help us welcome Laura Brandao as our newly appointed Chief Growth Officer at EPM. We couldn't be more excited for what she will bring to our organization."

Headquartered in Atlanta, EPM was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, and is now licensed in 50 states, offering an array of lending resources, such as conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, reverse and USDA loans, as well as serving as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

"I'm excited to start this new adventure with EPM of empowering people more," Brandao said. "As Chief Growth Officer, it is my hope that we make a bigger impact on the mortgage industry together. Thank you all for your support and love. We look forward to serving, supporting, and celebrating with you."

Brandao's appointment is the latest move by EPM to bolster its ranks, after the recent additions of Charles Coletta as Chief Investment Officer, Roman Vega as Chief Strategy Officer, Eric Skates as Chief People Officer, and Shalanda Dixon as Chief of Staff.