FNF Names Brian Maughan Chief Innovation Officer

in Daily Dose, Headlines, Technology 3 hours ago 31 Views

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has announced the appointment of Brian Maughan to EVP, Chief Innovation Officer. In his expanded role, Maughan will analyze trends and market disruptions, search for emerging market and technology opportunities, and direct investments into new and existing initiatives. He will drive business and technical innovations throughout the FNF enterprise to increase revenue and profits while expanding competitive advantages.

"We look forward to Brian taking on this expanded leadership role within FNF," said Mike Nolan, CEO of Fidelity National Financial. "While FNF has always taken an innovative approach to growth and market leadership, Brian's new focus will help FNF to aggressively identify and invest in new solutions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and ground-breaking initiatives that will continue our leadership and dominance in the market."

After leading the product management and marketing of an early-stage startup that helped establish digital signatures technology, Maughan joined FNF, where he has spent the last decade advancing technology initiatives, sales and marketing efforts, and real estate technology investments across the FNF enterprise as CMO. Along with FNF's CDO, Jason Nadeau, Maughan has led the strategy and successful development of FNF's transformational digital initiatives and solutions.

