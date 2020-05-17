Home >> Daily Dose >> Wells Fargo Commits $175M to Help Homeowners
Print This Post Print This Post

Wells Fargo Commits $175M to Help Homeowners

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 23 hours ago 133 Views

Wells Fargo announced that it has provided funding for more than 500 nonprofits across the nation, as part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $175 million commitment to keep people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

More than 300 grants have been made since March to assist with urgent housing services for vulnerable populations. 

“Wells Fargo continues to take steps to support our customers, employees, and communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Daley, Vice Chairman of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo. “These grants for nonprofits across the U.S. will provide a critical safety net to help keep people housed and are part of our philanthropic focus to bring solutions to address housing security, small business stability, and consumer financial health.”

Pandemic relief grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation are intended to enable national nonprofit housing centers, housing counselors, and nonprofit housing providers to support housing stability for more than 100,000 renters and homeowners. 

As of May 12, approximately 4.7 million homeowners are in forbearance plans—up from the previous weeks 4.5 million, according to Black Knight. 

Black Knight said the pace of new forbearance plans has slowed, with the average net increase of just under 26,000 per day over the past week. This is a reduction of more than 85% reported in April.  

“Wells Fargo is committed to the importance of home for everyone in our nation,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, Head of Housing Affordability Philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Having a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home is essential to help lay the foundation for wellness, dignity and economic opportunity. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, as far too many people are facing housing instability, these grants will support hundreds of nonprofit professionals and their organizations whose missions are to keep people in their homes and create opportunities to have a home.”

Nonprofits receiving relief funding from Wells Fargo include: 

  • Enterprise Community Partners
  • GreenPath Financial Wellness
  • HomeFree-USA
  • Housing Partnership Network
  • National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development
  • National Community Reinvestment Coalition
  • National Foundation for Credit Counseling®
  • National Urban League
  • Navicore Solutions
  • NID Housing
  • NeighborWorks America
  • Rural Community Assistance Corporation
  • UnidosUS
  • USA Homeownership Foundation DBA Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

The Changing Role of Diversity and Inclusion

The head of the American Mortgage Diversity Council, Lola Oyewole of Ocwen Financial, discusses the challenges facing inclusion in the workforce, how the conversations in this area are changing, and what she is looking forward to in her new role. This feature originally appeared in the May issue of MReport.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.