Lending Technology Provider Roostify Adds Chief Technology Officer

Home lending technology provider, Roostify, announced today the appointment of Bill Elderton as Chief Technology Officer. Elderton will oversee the design, development, and execution of the company's innovative technology roadmap.

An 18-year industry veteran specializing in building and growing high-performing product and engineering teams, Bill Elderton comes to Roostify from Q2, a digital solutions provider for financial services, where he served the past six years as SVP of Development and Engineering. At Q2, he most recently led the build of its "Banking as a Service" platform. Before that, he scaled Q2's core digital banking offering to enable community and regional banks to compete with megabanks.

Elderton brings deep fintech experience in line with Roostify's mission to simplify the home lending experience for all participants. He joins at an exciting time, Roostify reports, as the company continues to scale its mission-critical digital infrastructure for the nation's largest banks while delivering innovative capabilities to the home lending industry. As CTO, Elderton will oversee the development and launch of Roostify's new products that will leverage AI to make the home lending experience faster, safer, and more transparent for all.

Elderton says he is excited to join Roostify amid a period of advancement in the financial industry. "Driven by the residential real estate surge of 2020, digital transformation in the home lending space has become a key imperative not just for banks, but for the industry as a whole. It has also pushed mortgage to the top of the fintech space, and I am excited to help Roostify build on our existing partnership strategy of integrating safe and scalable tech to simplify the end-to-end home lending process," said Elderton.

Roostify, who recently closed US$32m in their Series C investment round , says it is continuing to invest in strengthening the executive team as well as growing the company as a whole. Elderton is the third addition to the executive team in the past few months, following Randy Jones, VP Sales & Business Development , and Roger Fendelman, Chief Compliance Officer.

"We are thrilled to add Bill to our team. With his fintech background and deep experience in scaling software as digital capabilities for banks, we expect Bill to enable our customers to continue to innovate at scale with us," said Roostify's CEO Rajesh Bhat. "We are excited to bring Bill aboard to lead our technology teams through our next phase of growth."