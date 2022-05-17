AFR Names Christopher Guerin EVP of Origination and Business Development

National mortgage lender American Financial Resources (AFR) has announced that longtime executive Christopher Guerin will step into the new role of EVP of Origination and Business Development. Guerin brings to the new role nearly 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

"As AFR continues to be a successful leader in the mortgage industry, I'm eager to step into this new role and push the company forward while improving processes to benefit our customers," said Guerin. "Coming from the retail division of AFR, there are a lot of synergies between what our own loan officers and third-party originators go through, and by focusing on streamlining processes and improving communication, AFR will be able to better serve our customers and partners, no matter the storm. AFR's reputation of serving the masses will never waiver, and I am looking forward to working alongside the team to continue to create these unique programs that fill the gaps in today's competitive market."

Prior to joining AFR, Guerin spent nearly 15 years at eLEND, rising through the ranks to the position of VP of Originations. He also spent time at Superior Lending and got his start in the industry in 2004 at Champion Mortgage.

"Chris has embodied AFR's values throughout his career and we're confident that our future is bright with him spearheading efforts," said Richard Dubnoff, CEO of AFR. "At AFR, we always want to ensure that our customers and partners know we're here for them, now and in the future, and there's no doubt that we have the team in place to drive the company forward."

AFR offers its customers a number of product offerings, including its Manufactured Home Financing, VA Renovation, AFR Advantage Down Payment-Assistance Program, One-Time Close Construction-To-Permanent FHA, VA, and USDA loans.

AFR recently announced its latest offering, eCASH Home Financing, which aims to provide borrowers with the buying power of an essentially all-cash offer, and help create equal opportunity for traditional and first-time homebuyers currently searching for their dream home. The program is initially available for brokers via AFR Wholesale, and Realtors and consumers via eLEND in New Jersey, Florida, and Texas, with plans for a nationwide expansion and product launch in the near future.