Home >> Daily Dose >> $3T HEROES Act Could Provide Funding For Housing
Print This Post Print This Post

$3T HEROES Act Could Provide Funding For Housing

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 7 hours ago 63 Views

The House of Representatives on Sunday passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES Act). The $3 trillion legislation was approved by a vote of 208-199. 

A summary by the American Action Forum states the HEROES Act would provide around $200 billion in additional housing assistance. 

The CARES Act provided financial and legal assistance for renters and mortgage holders with a federally-backed mortgage. The American Action Forum said the HEROES act expands the financial assistant and legal protection to “virtually all” renters and mortgage holders, including prohibiting foreclosure for non-payment for up to a year 

The proposed legislation would provide $75 billion to state housing agencies for them to make available to homeowners for assistance with mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance, utilities, and other costs. 

Also, mortgage holders would receive protections against forbearance for a period of 12 months, and forbearance would automatically be provided for up to 60 days for any borrower who fails to make a payment for 60 days. 

The American Action Forum states that, if requested by the borrowers, forbearance must be extended for up to one year. 

Among the provisions brought on by the CARES Act was mortgage forbearance plans by federal agencies. Black Knight’s latest numbers report nearly 9% of all mortgage loans are in forbearance as of May 15. This represents 4.7 million homeowners, which is up from 4.5 million loans from the prior week. 

The latest numbers have been enhanced to include loans that were in forbearance but not previously reported as “COVID-19-related.”

About 7% of mortgage loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are now in forbearance, while 12.4% of FHA and VA-backed loans are in forbearance. Just over 9% of the portfolio and privately securitized loans are also in forbearance.

In terms of loan numbers, that’s 27.9 million GSE loans, 12.1 million FHA and VA loans, and 13 million other mortgage loans.

In total dollar amount across all loan types, the total unpaid principal balance on loans in forbearance is $1 trillion.

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

‘Hoping This Pandemic Will be the Catalyst For Change’

A recent webinar spoke on the need for the mortgage industry to adapt to digital needs of the consumers. Click through to see more.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.