Home >> Daily Dose >> Home Activity Falls in March
Print This Post Print This Post

Home Activity Falls in March

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 13 hours ago 71 Views

Single-family housing authorization fell 2.7% month-over-month in March—the second-consecutive decline related to COVD-19, according to BuildFax. 

Despite the monthly drop, housing authorization grew 6.62% annually. 

“This increase might be an effect of pre-pandemic behaviors as the majority of the U.S. population was not under statewide shelter-in-place orders until the end of March.1 Additionally, while year-over-year increases in new construction may seem substantial, this is relative to the 2019 housing slump,” BuildFax’s Housing Health Report stated.  

The existing-housing activity also fell in March after a strong start to the year. Maintenance volume and spending decreased by 7.99% and 7.71% annually, respectively. Remodel volume and spending—a subset of maintenance that includes renovations, additions, and alterations—fell 11.5% and 9.23% annually, respectively. 

“The biggest unknown we’re facing in the housing market right now is how the COVID-19 recovery will play out. This outcome relies heavily on the political and social decisions made over the next few months,” said Jonathan Kanarek, Managing Director, BuildFax. “Beyond that, while construction employment was one of the hardest-hit sectors, it will also be one of the most important factors to aid economic recovery. In fact, prior to the outbreak, demand for new homes was so high we were facing a major housing shortage and the housing industry was gearing up for a strong spring homebuying season. While COVID-19 will dampen that enthusiasm in the short term, we are expecting to see a strong showing when shelter-in-place orders are lifted.”

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that housing starts, permits, and completions dropped significantly in April. The month saw housing permits fall by 20.8%; housing starts declined by 30.2%, and completions fell by 8.1% for the month.

Housing starts fell 43.6% in the northeast month-over-month and the west reported a 43.4% decline from March. The number of homes completed fell annually by 11.8%. 

Holden Lewis, Home and Mortgage Specialist at NerdWallet, said April’s drop is associated with the uncertainty of whether or not buyers will return to the market later this year.

“On top of that, they have to guess about the availability of construction workers in the next few months. This will exacerbate the housing shortage that many places suffer from. With fewer houses being built, there will be less opportunity for today's homeowners to move up and sell to first-time buyers,” he said. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Wolters Klower Announces Update on Paycheck Protection

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has announced that its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Supported by TSoftPlus solution, designed to help banks, credit unions, and other local lenders support small businesses with payroll funding during the COVID-19 crisis, has recommenced processing PPP loan applications under the replenished program funding, signed by President Trump on April 24.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.