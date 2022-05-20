Mortgage Coach Appoints Duniphin, Bowser to VP Roles

Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced the advancement of two of its department directors to VP-level positions.

Suzanne Duniphin was promoted from director of eLearning to VP, customer experience, and David Bowser was promoted from director of account management to VP, customer engagement. In their new roles, Duniphin and Bowser will oversee Mortgage Coach’s customer-facing initiatives and services.

Duniphin has a 25-year background in mortgage banking and technology, having previously served as training and documentation manager at Optimal Blue, and in multiple leadership roles at a mortgage consulting firm and independent mortgage lender First Horizon Home Loans. Duniphin joined Mortgage Coach in 2020 as director of eLearning.

Now as VP, customer experience, Duniphin will oversee all aspects of the Mortgage Coach customer experience — from implementation to launch and user training to ongoing customer support. In this role, she will scale the Mortgage Coach customer experience team to ensure the firm’s rapidly expanding customer roster receives white-glove onboarding and training, and that lenders derive the greatest value from their investment in the platform.

David Bowser has two decades’ experience connecting mortgage lenders with right-fit technology solutions, having held positions at financial services marketing platform Volly and mortgage lending platform ICE Mortgage Technology.

Bowser joined Mortgage Coach as director of account management in January of 2021 and was promoted to VP, customer engagement for enhancements to strategic customer communication and growth, which has helped customers better understand the platform’s wide range of capabilities. In this new role, Bowser will expand Mortgage Coach’s team of customer engagement experts.

“Mortgage Coach has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years with support from Suzanne and David, who have been tireless advocates for our platform and its ability to turn lenders into trusted mortgage advisors,” said Mortgage Coach COO Kelli Hodges. “Suzanne and David are excellently equipped to nurture customer success and provide an outstanding customer experience. I am thrilled to have them at the helm of Mortgage Coach’s customer-focused teams.”