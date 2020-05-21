DS5: Industry Needs to ‘Attack Barriers’ Impeding Women, Minorities

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features an exclusive interview with Charmaine Brown. She is a D&I expert and serves as the Senior Consultant for Senior Consultant for Alignment Strategies. She worked previously as the Director of External Outreach and Engagement for the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion at Fannie Mae.

She will discuss how companies can promote diversity and inclusion during the current remote-working environment.

You can watch the interview in the embed below or at the following link.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DS5: Inside the Industry (May 22, 2020) from Editor 5star on Vimeo.