DS5: Industry Needs to 'Attack Barriers' Impeding Women, Minorities

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features an exclusive interview with Charmaine Brown. She is a D&I expert and serves as the Senior Consultant for  Senior Consultant for Alignment Strategies. She worked previously as the Director of External Outreach and Engagement for the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion at Fannie Mae.

She will discuss how companies can promote diversity and inclusion during the current remote-working environment.

You can watch the interview in the embed below or at the following link.

DS5: Inside the Industry (May 22, 2020) from Editor 5star on Vimeo.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
