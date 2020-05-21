Home >> Daily Dose >> Housing, Mortgage Courses Free For the Next 30 Days
Housing, Mortgage Courses Free For the Next 30 Days

Five Star Global announced that all Five Star Academy (FSA) courses are free for the next 30 days. 

This promotion gives users access to more than 30 courses, but also all five certifications and the master certificate program. 

This offer expires on Friday, June 26, 2020. Please use the discount code “Better Together” for the discount to be applied. 

Five Star Academy programs include: 

The FSA is an independent certification program with courses written by housing and mortgage experts. The academy offers key education in regulatory compliance, legal practice, diversity and inclusion, and distressed asset disposition in an easy-to-use online format.

FSA curriculum blends the following to increase your industry expertise:

  • Online learning
  • Best practices
  • Industry participation
  • Proficiency exams

These programs are designed for individuals seeking the opportunity to broaden the scope of their professional education, as well as for corporate use to expand knowledge and improve performance among mortgage teams. FSA certifications ensure that those who have completed the coursework are thoroughly informed in the subject matter and equipped to provide a superior quality of service.

The FSA offers relevant courses for professionals in all sectors of the mortgage industry, including financial services professionals, individual and institutional investors, legal professionals, lenders and servicers, mortgage professionals, real estate agents and brokers, and service providers. 

