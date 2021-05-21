The Week Ahead: Leveling the Housing Playing Field

The Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California at Berkeley will present the webinar "Reducing the Complexity of Funding Affordable Housing: What Works?" exploring the challenges faced by the current affordable housing system. Set for Thursday, May 27 from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 pm EDT, the webinar will discuss practices at the state and local level that will better align affordable housing subsidy administration around the country.

Established in 2015, the goal of the Terner Center is to formulate strategies to house families from all walks of life in vibrant, sustainable, and affordable homes and communities nationwide.

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program has been the primary source of new affordable housing in the past few decades. But the growing gaps between what a typical LIHTC project can raise in equity and its total development costs have contributed to the need for projects to pull together an increasingly varied set of funding sources to make sure new housing development is possible.

Terner Center Managing Director Ben Metcalf and Desiree Francis of Capital One will begin the session, followed by Terner Center Research Director Elizabeth Kneebone, who will present the findings from a recent paper on affordable housing.

A panel discussion, moderated by Yusef Freeman of Jonathan Rose Companies, will close out the webinar, featuring panelists Judith Jacobson of Preservation of Affordable Housing (formerly with Massachusetts Housing Partnership), Mark Stivers of California Housing Partnership (formerly with California’s Tax Credit Allocation Committee and Department of Housing and Community Development), and Mary Tingerthal of Tingerthal Group (formerly with Minnesota Housing).

