Mid America Mortgage Promotes Gary McKiddy to CFO

Mid America Mortgage has announced the promotion of Gary D. McKiddy, CPA from Chief Risk Officer to CFO, where he will manage financial operations and strategy as Mid America Mortgage continues to refine its operations and drive business growth.

McKiddy has nearly 40 years of experience in corporate financial management across multiple verticals. Before joining Mid America, McKiddy was CFO for NTFN Inc., where he was responsible for managing the finance, accounting, compliance, servicing, quality control, human resources, and IT departments. With 19 years at NTFN, he negotiated and maintained $200 million warehouse line commitments with multiple financial institutions, reduced financial closing timelines by 50%, and converted $10 million in non-performing assets into cash.

"With the current economic factors at play, including inflation and rising interest rates, having a seasoned industry veteran like Gary managing our financial well-being helps ensure Mid America can continue assisting borrowers in addressing the challenges of today's homebuying market," said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "Gary's industry experience and previous history with Mid America have enabled him to seamlessly integrate into our organization, and we welcome his financial stewardship and expertise as we chart our course for the future."

In addition to his time with NTFN, McKiddy has held various financial roles at Ascent Energy, the pre-2003 iteration of Mid America Mortgage, Atlantic Richfield Company, and Arco Corporate.

"Mid America is a forward-thinking lender with a variety of loan products to truly help today's borrowers. In my short tenure as Chief Risk Officer, it was inspiring to see the unique ways Mid America creates mortgage solutions for all parties involved," McKiddy said. "I'm honored to accept the position of CFO, and look forward to continuing to add value from a business management perspective and further enabling the company to continue serving homebuyers nationwide."