Deephaven Adds Andrew Spicer to Lead Correspondent Client Development

Andrew Spicer has joined non-agency lender Deephaven as VP of Client Development, Correspondent. Bringing more than 30 years of correspondent and wholesale mortgage sales leadership experience to his role, Spicer recently served as Director of Midwest Sales with Caliber Home Loans/Correspondent Lending, and has held similar positions with MetLife, Bank of America, and Washington Mutual Savings Bank.

John Keratsis, CEO and President of Deephaven, said, “No one has stronger correspondent relationships, or a deeper understanding of our partners’ business needs, than Andy Spicer. His insights will be critical as we redefine non-agency lending in our quest to transform the mortgage industry.”

Keratsis recently succeeded Matt Nichols as President and CEO of Deephaven.

“This is a terrific opportunity for me to work with some of the best and brightest people in this space,” said. Spicer, who is based in Chicago. “I look forward to leveraging Deephaven’s innovative programs into greater correspondent lending success stories in this competitive purchase market. We’ve got the products, service and flexibility to help qualify a larger share of borrowers whose dreams of homeownership go unmet by the traditional mortgage lenders.”