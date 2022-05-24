Wells Fargo Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Build Affordable Homes

As homeownership remains out of reach for many families, Wells Fargo has announced an effort to support new home construction, renovation, and repair of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S. in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity International.

Through the Wells Fargo Builds program, the company is providing $7.75 million in grant funding to help local Habitat for Humanity affiliates increase the supply of affordable homes in 200 communities nationwide.

The first Wells Fargo Builds event of 2022 kicked off with a wall-raising ceremony for a new Habitat home for a family of six in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region received a $130,000 grant to build the home and to make critical repairs to an older home in the community.

Fifteen Wells Fargo employees volunteered alongside the future first-time homeowner, and others will volunteer on various new construction, critical home repair and renovation projects in other communities throughout the year.

“The pandemic highlighted in a new way that a quality and affordable place to call home, especially during times of crisis, is critical to the safety and security of families,” said Mary Mack, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking for Wells Fargo and a Habitat for Humanity International board member. “Volunteering with Habitat has always been a huge source of pride for our employees, and we’re excited to put on our hard hats to help families start a new journey in their lives as homeowners.”

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation have donated more than $119 million to Habitat for Humanity International and local affiliates in support of affordable and sustainable housing since 2010, including support for new home construction and repairs, helping older adults age in their homes, and neighborhood revitalization and disaster response efforts. Wells Fargo also supports Habitat’s Cost of Home five-year advocacy campaign through which local Habitat affiliates, partners, volunteers and community members are working together to help 10 million people gain access to an affordable home.

“Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo have a shared commitment to creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. “With the support of Wells Fargo this year, we will be able to help even more families achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter and create stronger and more resilient communities. We are grateful for their continued partnership.”