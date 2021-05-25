Home >> Daily Dose >> Stewart Acquires Fintech Company Cloudvirga
Print This Post Print This Post

Stewart Acquires Fintech Company Cloudvirga

in Daily Dose, Headlines 18 hours ago 138 Views

Houston, Texas-based Stewart Information Services Corporation Tuesday announced its acquisition of Cloudvirga, a fintech company powering digital mortgages.

As the press release from Stewart puts it, the acquisition adds "an industry-leading customer engagement technology platform to the Stewart family."

Stewart reports that the addition of Cloudvirga strengthens Stewart’s positioning in the mortgage finance space and further enables Stewart’s ability to serve customers in all markets.

“By bringing Cloudvirga’s capabilities and solutions to the Stewart family, we further demonstrate our commitment to creating an industry-leading platform for customers to drive ease-of-use throughout the real estate transaction,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. “Combined with our newly acquired capabilities such as RON, a notary network and valuation services, Cloudvirga’s platform will accelerate our digital offerings in all markets, complement our existing capabilities and enhance our ability to provide customers with end-to-end mortgage services and solutions.”

Founded by industry experts in 2016, Cloudvirga is a customer engagement platform and digital origination platform that powers Lenders, Originators, and Brokers while also automating back-office tasks. Several of the largest lenders in the country rely on Cloudvirga as their digital front-end solution.

“We are excited about the opportunity to join Stewart at this important time in our industry,” said Kyle Kamrooz, Co-Founder & CEO, Cloudvirga. “Having the backing of an industry leader like Stewart will allow us to increase value to our customers as we streamline and accelerate the origination process.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor to Cloudvirga in this transaction.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Home Values Rise to Highest Point Since Pandemic Start

The median price of a home continues its month-over-month upward trajectory, as inventory shortages continue to factor into homebuyer decision-making when pursuing the American Dream.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.