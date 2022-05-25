Planet Home Lending Expands Team to Portland

Planet Home Lending, LLC, has announced the launch of its new team in Portland, Oregon, led by Area Sales Manager Tim Hattan, Sales Manager Tom Bond, and Loan Officer Dalton Clark.

The team's extensive experience in mortgage and construction lending is a huge asset to Planet's Northwest expansion efforts and helps to serve borrowers in the Portland area, especially those looking to work with builders to realize their homeownership dream. Hattan and Bond's expertise in construction financing as well as their understanding of the systems needed to gain more efficiency will serve as a strong foundation for Planet Home Lending to grow its presence.

"Planet is in a unique position because there are very few non-depository lenders offering a construction product," Hattan said. "That is only one of the great things I think Planet brings to the area that were not here before. We plan to open other offices in Salem, Eugene, Medford and the Bend/Redmond area and believe they will have a positive effect in the communities we want to serve."

With the continued tight housing market in Portland, if buyers do not find a home that checks all the boxes on their list, Hattan and Bond can help them determine if a construction loan will be a viable option.

"Planet's unique product suite and dedication to the planet is the perfect fit for the Pacific Northwest and will attract productive employees and allow them to flourish," Hattan added.

Both Hattan and Bond also have experience with conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo mortgage programs. Planet also offers bridge loans to help bridge the gap between buying and selling a home.

With more than 27 years of mortgage industry experience, Hattan understands the importance of how construction lending can open opportunities in the homebuying process.

"We are very excited to have Tim and Tom come aboard not only because of their experience in construction lending but in their ability to effectively build and manage relationships with builders and borrowers," said Caleb Mittelstet, EVP, National Production Distributed Retail Sales. "We make it a point to offer products that meet the needs of each market we serve. Tim and Tom will help Planet do that effectively in the Pacific Northwest."

Along with local expertise, Planet Home Lending offers a personal digital mortgage assistant, Skymore by Planet Home Lending™, which consumers can use to apply for a home loan from anywhere via their mobile device. Borrowers and real estate agents —with the borrower's permission— can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically, to reduce reliance on paper.