Paul Buege Promoted to CEO of Inlanta Mortgage

Inlanta Mortgage has announced the promotion of Paul Buege to the role of CEO. Buege has been serving as Inlanta's President and COO, and will retain those responsibilities in addition to his new role.

A 30-year mortgage industry veteran, Buege joined Inlanta in 2013 as the company's COO, and has served as President since 2018. He was responsible for removing walls within the company and creating a workplace culture where everyone's input is valued and acted upon.

"I am delighted to place Inlanta's strategic direction in Paul's capable hands," said Inlanta Mortgage Chairman John Knowlton. "Paul has been instrumental to our record origination volumes over the past few years. He is an inspiring leader who has the expertise and experience to guide Inlanta's continued growth and success."

Buege played a key role in advancing the use of Inlanta's Advisory Board, which is comprised of company leaders elected to three-year terms by all employees to ensure everyone has a voice in the direction of the company. The Advisory Board provides Inlanta's leadership team with guidance and input used in shaping the company's policies and strategies.

During Buege's tenure with the company, Inlanta was named a “Top Workplace” by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel seven times.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO," Buege said. "I look forward to leading Inlanta's growth, and continuing to open new offices around the country."

Previously, Buege served in senior and C-level positions at national, independent mortgage banks. He began his career at Fleet Mortgage Corporation, where he was promoted several times. Fleet was later acquired by Washington Mutual Bank.