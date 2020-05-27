Home >> Daily Dose >> Eye on the Industry: Leadership Changes Announced
Print This Post Print This Post

Eye on the Industry: Leadership Changes Announced

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 12 hours ago 86 Views

 

Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc., a wholesale and correspondent mortgage lender, announced that Kelley Tillinghast has joined the company as SVP, Chief Underwriter.  

In this role, Tillinghast will oversee all underwriting in Plaza’s three channels (Wholesale, Correspondent, and Reverse) and play a key role in setting company underwriting policies and standards. She will report to Ed VanDuren, EVP of Operations. 

With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, Tillinghast joins Plaza from Guild Mortgage where she was the VP and National Underwriting Manager for the past five years. Earlier, she held senior-level positions in underwriting, operations, and risk management with PennyMac, JP Morgan Chase Bank, GE Mortgage Insurance, and Bank United.

____

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has announced that its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Supported by TSoftPlus solution, designed to help banks, credit unions, and other local lenders support small businesses with payroll funding during the COVID-19 crisis, has recommenced processing PPP loan applications under the replenished program funding, signed by President Trump on April 24.

There is continued strong interest in the Wolters Kluwer solution, with hundreds of local lenders using the solution and some reporting as much as a 20-fold productivity gain through using the TSoftPlus functionality compared to securing PPP loans directly via the Small Business Administration (SBA) website.

The impact of that effort is being felt by local lenders nationally in helping small businesses retain employees and keep their businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. North Star Community Credit Union, of Maddock, North Dakota, processed nearly 70 PPP loans using TSoftPlus software for the first round of funding.

_____

Wells Fargo & Company announced two new leaders joining the Technology organization.

Chintan Mehta was named CIO and Head of Digital Technology & Innovation, and Munish Kumar was named CIO and Head of Wealth & Investment Management Technology. 

Both will have a joint reporting relationship to Saul Van Beurden, Head of Technology, and the relevant line of business leaders. Mehta’s appointment is effective immediately, and Kumar will join the company in August.

As CIOs, Mehta and Kumar will have responsibility for all technology underlying the company’s Corporate Strategy, Digital Platform & Innovation, and Wealth & Investment Management businesses. They will work with business leaders to deliver the tools and maintain the platforms needed to serve Wells Fargo customers while contributing to the company’s technology transformation.

 

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

The Tech Solutions Supporting Mortgage Lending

To achieve the necessary level of digitization and increase review and approval speeds for lending processes, companies, more often than not, are adopting cloud-based technology, including content services, file sharing and electronic signatures solutions. Here's why.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.