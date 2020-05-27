Eye on the Industry: Leadership Changes Announced

Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc., a wholesale and correspondent mortgage lender, announced that Kelley Tillinghast has joined the company as SVP, Chief Underwriter.

In this role, Tillinghast will oversee all underwriting in Plaza’s three channels (Wholesale, Correspondent, and Reverse) and play a key role in setting company underwriting policies and standards. She will report to Ed VanDuren, EVP of Operations.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, Tillinghast joins Plaza from Guild Mortgage where she was the VP and National Underwriting Manager for the past five years. Earlier, she held senior-level positions in underwriting, operations, and risk management with PennyMac, JP Morgan Chase Bank, GE Mortgage Insurance, and Bank United.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has announced that its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Supported by TSoftPlus solution, designed to help banks, credit unions, and other local lenders support small businesses with payroll funding during the COVID-19 crisis, has recommenced processing PPP loan applications under the replenished program funding, signed by President Trump on April 24.

There is continued strong interest in the Wolters Kluwer solution, with hundreds of local lenders using the solution and some reporting as much as a 20-fold productivity gain through using the TSoftPlus functionality compared to securing PPP loans directly via the Small Business Administration (SBA) website.

The impact of that effort is being felt by local lenders nationally in helping small businesses retain employees and keep their businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. North Star Community Credit Union, of Maddock, North Dakota, processed nearly 70 PPP loans using TSoftPlus software for the first round of funding.

Wells Fargo & Company announced two new leaders joining the Technology organization.

Chintan Mehta was named CIO and Head of Digital Technology & Innovation, and Munish Kumar was named CIO and Head of Wealth & Investment Management Technology.

Both will have a joint reporting relationship to Saul Van Beurden, Head of Technology, and the relevant line of business leaders. Mehta’s appointment is effective immediately, and Kumar will join the company in August.

As CIOs, Mehta and Kumar will have responsibility for all technology underlying the company’s Corporate Strategy, Digital Platform & Innovation, and Wealth & Investment Management businesses. They will work with business leaders to deliver the tools and maintain the platforms needed to serve Wells Fargo customers while contributing to the company’s technology transformation.