The Week Ahead: Headed for Housing Market Normalization?

On Tuesday, May 31, CoreLogic will be releasing its latest National Home Price Index. As described by CoreLogic, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index "is a composite of single-family home price indices for the nine U.S. Census divisions and is calculated monthly."

In advance of the release, here's what CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp had to say about the current state of the housing market and home prices:

"With the Fed’s more aggressive talk on tightening financial conditions and expectations of higher mortgage rates throughout 2022, home buyers rushed into the housing markets in early months of this year, reigniting the buyer frenzy and pushing home price growth to new highs. Even monthly increases in home prices reached new post-pandemic highs in the first quarter of 2022. However, since mortgage rates have hit the psychological 5% benchmark, buyers are stepping back and allowing housing market conditions to normalize again. Fewer buyers and more available for-sale inventory means slower growth of home price growth in the months ahead."

Insights from recent CoreLogic housing market data include: