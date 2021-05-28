Eye on the Industry: Helping Veteran Families Become Homeowners

In honor of Memorial Day, DS News recognizes organizations helping American veterans and their families become homeowners, including PulteGroup's Built to Honor and the Tunnel to Tower Foundation.

PulteGroup's Built to Honor

In a special dedication event, United States Marine Corps Sergeant Patrick Murray received the keys to his new mortgage-free Pulte Home in Mansfield, Texas. The home was donated by Atlanta-based PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

"It is an honor for our Pulte team, along with the support of our trade partners and suppliers, to build this home for Sergeant Murray, as a way to express our gratitude for his service to our country," said Bryan Swindell, President of PulteGroup’s Dallas division. "We warmly welcome the Murray family to the next chapter of their lives, with a home that meets their needs where they will create wonderful new memories together."

The home was awarded through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes.

This year, the Built to Honor program expects to award ten mortgage-free homes nationwide. To date, the program has provided more than 60 homes to veterans and their families.

Sergeant Murray enlisted in 2004 and during his near-decade of service, was deployed around the world, including Iraq. He was medically discharged in 2012, with injuries sustained during service. His injuries include PTSD, a traumatic brain injury (TBI), migraines, memory loss, several fractures that have required multiple surgeries, bilateral hearing loss, tinnitus, vision loss, and complex regional pain syndrome.

For his valor, Sergeant Murray has received several accolades, including two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat V Device for Valor, Combat Action Ribbon (Iraq), Iraq Campaign Medal with two stars, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (three times), Humanitarian Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal, among others.

Since his retirement, Sergeant Murray has devoted his life to helping other veterans, first responders, and civilians in need through volunteering, fundraising, and ongoing work with dozens of charitable organizations.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

In observance of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is providing twenty military families with mortgage-free homes. The 20 homes are located in eleven states spanning the country.

During a private ceremony, five Gold Star families were presented with documents confirming that the mortgage held on their homes have been paid in full.

"It is because of Tunnel to Towers and everyone that has supported this foundation that I can happily say that the stress of providing a safe place to put my children to sleep each night has completely vanished," said Jessica Hess, who lost her husband Staff Sergeant Jacob Hess in 2019.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Allgaier’s helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan on May 30, 2007. He left behind his wife Jennifer Allgaier and their three daughters.

Thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Jennifer now owns her home. “We don’t feel forgotten, we feel like somebody cares about us. It just opens up so many things for me that I didn’t think would be possible before,” Jennifer said.

In Idaho, Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages on the homes of three National Guardsmen who were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed southeast of Boise in February.

"After my husband’s untimely death, I worried that I would need to sell our family home or that I would have to work many hours to afford the mortgage, taking me away from our girls when they need me most," said Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer’s wife Heidi Leben. She added, “Having our mortgage paid off by Tunnel To Towers has solved these concerns ... It feels great to know that I can stay and raise my daughters in this home that my husband and I purchased together."