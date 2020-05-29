D5: Can Housing Across the Nation Rebound?

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features a discussion with Frank Pallotta, candidate for the 5th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 2008, Pallotta founded the Steel Curtain Capital Group, which is a mortgage advisory and consumer marketing firm that specializes in managing residential mortgage risk through the use of outreach strategies. He has held numerous roles in the financial industry, including stints at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

He spoke exclusively to DS5 regarding how home sales in his native New jersey could be impacted by COVID-19 and his thoughts on actions taken by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department to stabilize the mortgage market.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.