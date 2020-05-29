Home >> Daily Dose >> D5: Can Housing Across the Nation Rebound?
Print This Post Print This Post

D5: Can Housing Across the Nation Rebound?

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 22 hours ago 99 Views

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features a discussion with Frank Pallotta, candidate for the 5th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 2008, Pallotta founded the Steel Curtain Capital Group, which is a mortgage advisory and consumer marketing firm that specializes in managing residential mortgage risk through the use of outreach strategies. He has held numerous roles in the financial industry, including stints at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

He spoke exclusively to DS5 regarding how home sales in his native New jersey could be impacted by COVID-19 and his thoughts on actions taken by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department to stabilize the mortgage market. 

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Inventory

Pending Home Sales, Contract Signings Fall

The latest data represents the second consecutive month of declines. How far did the index drop?

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.