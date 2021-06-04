Home >> Daily Dose >> loanDepot Partners With Farm Bureau Bank
loanDepot Partners With Farm Bureau Bank

loanDepot.com LLC, a subsidiary of loanDepot Inc., and Farm Bureau Bank have announced a new joint venture, Farm Bureau Mortgage. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Farm Bureau Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank, offering a variety of products, including checking accounts, auto loans, credit cards, and business services. Farm Bureau Bank, which opened its doors in 1999, currently serves local Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states.

"As America's Lender, we are thrilled to create this unique partnership with Farm Bureau Bank," said Dan Peña, EVP of National Joint Ventures for loanDepot. "Farm Bureau Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of rural Americans across the country and understands the unique lifestyle of its Farm Bureau members. loanDepot knows the importance of home and is equally committed to providing our customers the personalized service they desire as they navigate one of their most important life events—the purchase or refinance of their home."

Dominick Deorio will serve as President of Farm Bureau Mortgage.

"Farm Bureau members will greatly benefit from this partnership,” said Deorio. “loanDepot is known for exceeding the expectations of customers at every step of the home loan process, and Farm Bureau Mortgage will ensure a level of excellence and care that Farm Bureau members expect."

This partnership is the latest from loanDepot, after the company’s recent partnership with LGI Homes, LGI Mortgage Solutions.

"Our goal has, and remains, to provide our members with an optimal banking experience," said William Hileman, President and CEO of Farm Bureau Bank. "Farm Bureau Mortgage brings great value to our customers, and loanDepot's technology ensures a seamless and straightforward transaction that will enable them to achieve their dreams of homeownership on their terms."

