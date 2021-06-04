The Week Ahead: Regulators and the Industry Unite to Face Challenges

This coming Wednesday, June 9, The Five Star Institute presents its 2021 Government Forum: A Virtual Event.

Officials making critical decisions on the direction of the housing economy are working together with the mortgage industry to ensure that sensible regulations are in place to protect the industry and the customers that it serves. With representation from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and others, the 2021 Five Star Government Forum is a landmark event where leaders in mortgage servicing and the federal government will engage in open dialogue about the industry’s most pressing issues.

The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. CDT, as Five Star Global Chairman Ed Delgado will lead a side-by-side discussion with featured guest speaker, Rep. Steve Bartlett, former President and CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable.

A full day’s agenda will encompass a number of topics, including:

A panel discussion examining the new leadership at HUD, the CFPB, and the FHFA.

A special presentation from the Veterans Financial Services Council, Operation Homefront, and Auction.com commemorating the sacrifices of our veterans and Five Star Government Forum’s commitment to making homeownership accessible to this group.

A panel discussion on the CARES Act and its impact on the servicing industry.

A session covering the future of the GSEs and their exit from conservatorship.

Fannie Mae SVP and Chief Economist Doug Duncan offering his views on housing finance, the mortgage industry, and the broader U.S. economy.

Closing remarks and key takeaways from leaders in the servicing and government sectors summarizing ways the mortgage process can be strengthened moving forward.

Sessions and panels will be presented by a cross-section of the industry’s top speakers and representatives from government agencies, including:

Brian D. Montgomery, Partner with Gate House Strategies and former Deputy Secretary of HUD

Maria Fernandez, Senior Associate Director, Office of Housing and Regulatory Policy for the FHFA

Ed Delgado, Chairman of Five Star Global

Douglas G. Duncan, SVP and Chief Economist for Fannie Mae

Jesse Roth, EVP of Business Development for Auction.com

Steve Bartlett, Senior Advisory Board Member for Treliant

Prasant Sar, Supervisory Policy Analyst for the FHFA

Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC

Edward J. Pinto, Resident Fellow; Director for the American Enterprise Institute Housing Center

Edward Golding, Executive Director for the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

Ron Haynie, SVP Mortgage Finance Policy for the Independent Community Bankers of America

Jack V. Konyk, Executive Director of Government Affairs for Weiner Brodsky Kider, PC

John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer for Altisource

Alex McGillis, Senior Director, Product Development, The Answer for Quicken Loans

Tim Rood, Head of Industry Relations for SitusAMC

Steve Meyer, AVP, High Risk and Investor Compliance for Safeguard Properties

John Bell III, Deputy Director for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Michael Waldron, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Community Loan Servicing, LLC

Marissa M. Yaker, Managing Attorney of Foreclosure, Padgett Law Group

Leslie Meaux Pordzik, SVP in the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management for Ginnie Mae

Chad Mosley, President of MCS

Tobias Peter, Director of Research for the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center

Kristin Wong, Financial Analyst on the Mortgage Markets team at the CFPB

Stanley C. Middleman, Founder and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation

