Home >> Daily Dose >> Ginnie Mae MBS Issuance Surpasses $60B in April
Print This Post Print This Post

Ginnie Mae MBS Issuance Surpasses $60B in April

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News, Origination 9 hours ago 61 Views

Ginnie Mae announced Tuesday that it saw record volume of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issuance in April, as more than $63 billion of Ginnie Mae were issued in April. 

This is the ninth consecutive month MBS issuance exceeded $50 billion and the second time the volume was above $60 billion in a month. 

The $63 billion in MBS issuance is a considerable increase from the $55 billion in May and $53 billion. 

Ginnie Mae stated single-family mortgage rates consistently near-record-low levels last summer and the scalability of the Ginnie Mae platform to meet market demand and fuel strength in the MBS business. 

Platinum securities volume reached $6.6 billion in April via 30 transactions, up from $4.4 billion and 40 transactions in March. 

Ginnie Mae also said April showed strong issuance of $1.6 billion in the Ginnie Mae Jumbo Only option. 

“Overall, the trend in Ginnie Mae securities is positive, illustrating the agency’s strong commitment to meeting the needs of Issuers, investors, and to the ultimate benefit of the homeowners and renters who rely on a steady supply of mortgage capital,” a release states. 

Despite the optimistic numbers by Ginnie Mae, a report by Bloomberg found that the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index was -0.3% earlier this month. This is also taking into account the $688 billion in support injected by the Federal Reserve. 

This is the worst reading over a similar period since 2013, according to Bloomberg, when that reading was -0.6%. 

The report added that while April saw an excess return of 0.48%—mostly due to the $295 billion in support by the fed—last month’s $101 million in central bank brought a return of just 0.03%. 

Also, the April prepayment report saw aggregate conventional Fannie Mae 30-year speeds rise 26% following the prior month’s 42% increase. 

Although May prepayment speeds are expected to decline between 10-15%. 

Another issue is the wave of forbearance after recent legislation allowed homeowners to take advantage of these plans. As of May 17, servicers have seen 8.36% of their loans fall into forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Automating the Hardship Process Brought on by the Coronavirus

Carissa Robb, President and COO of Constant, discussed how the impact of COVID-19 differs from the Great Recession and how AI, automation, and technology can assist in the hardship process. This feature originally appeared in the June issue of MReport.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.